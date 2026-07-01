STAGE APICULTURE INITIATION À L’APICULTURE Égat
lundi 27 juillet 2026 · Égat
Informations pratiques
Égat
STAGE APICULTURE INITIATION À L’APICULTURE
Égat Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-27
fin : 2026-08-25
Date(s) :
2026-07-27 2026-08-10 2026-08-24
Stage apiculture, formation initiation à l’apiculture. Cette initiation de 4 1/2 journées permet de comprendre les bases de l’apiculture et de la gestion d’un rucher en mêlant théorie, pratique et retours d’expérience en petit groupe convivial!
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Égat 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 45 31 07 72 rucher@famillevbb.fr
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English :
Beekeeping Course, Training Introduction to Beekeeping. This 4 1/2-day introductory course helps you understand the basics of beekeeping and apiary management by combining theory, hands-on practice, and real-world experience in a small, friendly group!
L’événement STAGE APICULTURE INITIATION À L’APICULTURE Égat a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE