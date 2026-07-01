Informations pratiques

Égat

STAGE APICULTURE INITIATION À L’APICULTURE

Égat Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-27

fin : 2026-08-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-27 2026-08-10 2026-08-24

Stage apiculture, formation initiation à l’apiculture. Cette initiation de 4 1/2 journées permet de comprendre les bases de l’apiculture et de la gestion d’un rucher en mêlant théorie, pratique et retours d’expérience en petit groupe convivial!

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Égat 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 45 31 07 72 rucher@famillevbb.fr

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English :

Beekeeping Course, Training Introduction to Beekeeping. This 4 1/2-day introductory course helps you understand the basics of beekeeping and apiary management by combining theory, hands-on practice, and real-world experience in a small, friendly group!

L’événement STAGE APICULTURE INITIATION À L’APICULTURE Égat a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE