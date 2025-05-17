Stage céramique – La Chapelle-Enjuger Thèreval, 17 mai 2025 09:30, Thèreval.

Stage céramique La Chapelle-Enjuger 2 Rue du Mercure Thèreval Manche

Début : 2025-05-17 09:30:00

fin : 2025-05-17 17:00:00

2025-05-17

Rendez-vous le 17 mai prochain à la mairie de La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval) pour participer à un stage de céramique.

Au programme technique du pincé, réalisation de plusieurs pièces avec Cécile Vazeille.

10 places max.

La Chapelle-Enjuger 2 Rue du Mercure

Thèreval 50570 Manche Normandie +33 6 37 79 07 98 bouillonnantvalthere@gmail.com

English : Stage céramique

Join us on May 17 at La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval) town hall for a ceramics workshop.

On the program: pincé technique, creation of several pieces with Cécile Vazeille.

10 places max.

German :

Treffen Sie sich am 17. Mai im Rathaus von La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval), um an einem Keramikkurs teilzunehmen.

Auf dem Programm stehen die Pincé-Technik und die Herstellung mehrerer Stücke mit Cécile Vazeille.

max. 10 Plätze.

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi il 17 maggio presso il municipio di La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval) per un laboratorio di ceramica.

In programma: tecnica a pizzico, realizzazione di diversi pezzi con Cécile Vazeille.

10 posti al massimo.

Espanol :

Únase a nosotros el 17 de mayo en el ayuntamiento de La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval) para participar en un taller de cerámica.

En el programa: técnica del pellizco, realización de varias piezas con Cécile Vazeille.

10 plazas máximo.

