Stage céramique – La Chapelle-Enjuger Thèreval, 17 mai 2025 09:30
Stage céramique La Chapelle-Enjuger 2 Rue du Mercure Thèreval Manche
Début : 2025-05-17 09:30:00
fin : 2025-05-17 17:00:00
2025-05-17
Rendez-vous le 17 mai prochain à la mairie de La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval) pour participer à un stage de céramique.
Au programme technique du pincé, réalisation de plusieurs pièces avec Cécile Vazeille.
10 places max.
La Chapelle-Enjuger 2 Rue du Mercure
Thèreval 50570 Manche Normandie +33 6 37 79 07 98 bouillonnantvalthere@gmail.com
English : Stage céramique
Join us on May 17 at La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval) town hall for a ceramics workshop.
On the program: pincé technique, creation of several pieces with Cécile Vazeille.
10 places max.
German :
Treffen Sie sich am 17. Mai im Rathaus von La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval), um an einem Keramikkurs teilzunehmen.
Auf dem Programm stehen die Pincé-Technik und die Herstellung mehrerer Stücke mit Cécile Vazeille.
max. 10 Plätze.
Italiano :
Unitevi a noi il 17 maggio presso il municipio di La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval) per un laboratorio di ceramica.
In programma: tecnica a pizzico, realizzazione di diversi pezzi con Cécile Vazeille.
10 posti al massimo.
Espanol :
Únase a nosotros el 17 de mayo en el ayuntamiento de La Chapelle-Enjuger (Thereval) para participar en un taller de cerámica.
En el programa: técnica del pellizco, realización de varias piezas con Cécile Vazeille.
10 plazas máximo.
