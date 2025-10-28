STAGE CRÉE TON PERSONNAGE D’HALLOWEEN Grenade

FOYER RURAL Grenade Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

25

Tarif enfant

Début : 2025-10-28

fin : 2025-10-28

2025-10-28

Un atelier d’initiation ludique à la création en maine !

Deux stages adaptés

De 14h00 à 15h30 Pour les 6 à 10 ans.

De 16h00 à 17h30 Pour les 11 à 15 ans. 25 .

FOYER RURAL Grenade 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 69 65 foyerruralgrenade@gmail.com

English :

A fun, hands-on introduction to the art of design!

German :

Ein Workshop zur spielerischen Einführung in die kreative Arbeit in Maine!

Italiano :

Un’introduzione divertente e pratica al design!

Espanol :

Una introducción práctica y divertida al diseño

