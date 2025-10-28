STAGE CRÉE TON PERSONNAGE D’HALLOWEEN Grenade
STAGE CRÉE TON PERSONNAGE D’HALLOWEEN
FOYER RURAL Grenade Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Tarif enfant
Début : 2025-10-28
fin : 2025-10-28
2025-10-28
Un atelier d’initiation ludique à la création en maine !
Deux stages adaptés
De 14h00 à 15h30 Pour les 6 à 10 ans.
De 16h00 à 17h30 Pour les 11 à 15 ans. 25 .
FOYER RURAL Grenade 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 69 65 foyerruralgrenade@gmail.com
English :
A fun, hands-on introduction to the art of design!
German :
Ein Workshop zur spielerischen Einführung in die kreative Arbeit in Maine!
Italiano :
Un’introduzione divertente e pratica al design!
Espanol :
Una introducción práctica y divertida al diseño
