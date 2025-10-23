Stage crochet pour avancés Royan
Stage crochet pour avancés Royan jeudi 23 octobre 2025.
Stage crochet pour avancés
46 av des Tilleuls Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 150 – 150 – 150 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-23 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-23
Vous connaissez déjà les bases du crochet et souhaitez aller plus loin ?
.
46 av des Tilleuls Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 79 54 69 07
English :
Do you already know the basics of crochet and want to go further?
German :
Sie kennen bereits die Grundlagen des Häkelns und möchten sich weiterentwickeln?
Italiano :
Conoscete già le basi dell’uncinetto e volete andare oltre?
Espanol :
¿Ya conoces los fundamentos del ganchillo y quieres ir más allá?
L’événement Stage crochet pour avancés Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par Mairie de Royan