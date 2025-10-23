Stage crochet pour avancés Royan

46 av des Tilleuls Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 150 – 150 – 150 EUR

Début : 2025-10-23 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25 12:30:00

2025-10-23

Vous connaissez déjà les bases du crochet et souhaitez aller plus loin ?

+33 6 79 54 69 07

English :

Do you already know the basics of crochet and want to go further?

German :

Sie kennen bereits die Grundlagen des Häkelns und möchten sich weiterentwickeln?

Italiano :

Conoscete già le basi dell’uncinetto e volete andare oltre?

Espanol :

¿Ya conoces los fundamentos del ganchillo y quieres ir más allá?

L’événement Stage crochet pour avancés Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par Mairie de Royan