STAGE D’AQUARELLE Latrape
Latrape Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 60 – 60 – EUR
60
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : 2025-10-19 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 17:00:00
2025-10-19
Venez participer au dernier stage d’aquarelle face à la chaîne des Pyrénées à Latrape !
Organisé par Vanessa Taverne, artiste plasticienne. 60 .
Latrape 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
English :
Come and take part in the latest watercolor workshop overlooking the Pyrenees at Latrape!
German :
Nehmen Sie am letzten Aquarellkurs angesichts der Pyrenäenkette in Latrape teil!
Italiano :
Venite a partecipare all’ultimo workshop di acquerello di fronte ai Pirenei a Latrape!
Espanol :
Participe en el último taller de acuarela frente a los Pirineos, en Latrape
