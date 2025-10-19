STAGE D’AQUARELLE Latrape

Début : 2025-10-19 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 17:00:00

2025-10-19

Venez participer au dernier stage d’aquarelle face à la chaîne des Pyrénées à Latrape !

Organisé par Vanessa Taverne, artiste plasticienne. 60 .

Latrape 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

Come and take part in the latest watercolor workshop overlooking the Pyrenees at Latrape!

German :

Nehmen Sie am letzten Aquarellkurs angesichts der Pyrenäenkette in Latrape teil!

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare all’ultimo workshop di acquerello di fronte ai Pirenei a Latrape!

Espanol :

Participe en el último taller de acuarela frente a los Pirineos, en Latrape

