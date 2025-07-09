Stage de cirque enfants Salle de cirque Jû-Belloc 9 juillet 2025 07:00

Gers

Stage de cirque enfants Salle de cirque JU-BELLOC Jû-Belloc Gers

Stage de Cirque avec Circ’Adour !

Pendant les vacances, Circ’Adour invite les jeunes artistes en herbe à découvrir les arts du cirque lors d’un stage ludique et dynamique !

Au programme :

Jonglage

Équilibre sur objets

Acrobaties…

Une belle occasion de s’amuser, de développer sa motricité et d’apprendre en s’émerveillant !

Places limitées, ne tardez pas à vous inscrire !

.

Salle de cirque JU-BELLOC

Jû-Belloc 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 04 15 35 01 circadour@gmail.com

English :

Circus workshop with Circ’Adour!

During the summer vacations, Circ’Adour invites budding young artists to discover the circus arts in a fun and dynamic workshop!

On the program:

Juggling

Balancing on objects

Acrobatics…

A great opportunity to have fun, develop motor skills and learn while marvelling!

Places are limited, so register early!

German :

Zirkuspraktikum mit Circ’Adour!

Während der Ferien lädt Circ’Adour junge Nachwuchsartisten ein, die Zirkuskünste bei einem spielerischen und dynamischen Workshop zu entdecken!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Jonglieren

Balancieren auf Objekten

Akrobatik…

Eine tolle Gelegenheit, sich zu amüsieren, die Motorik zu entwickeln und staunend zu lernen!

Begrenzte Plätze, also melden Sie sich schnell an!

Italiano :

Laboratorio di circo con Circ’Adour!

Durante le vacanze, Circ’Adour invita i giovani artisti in erba a scoprire le arti circensi in un laboratorio divertente e dinamico!

In programma:

Giocoleria

Equilibrio su oggetti

Acrobatica…

Una grande opportunità per divertirsi, sviluppare le capacità motorie e imparare divertendosi!

I posti sono limitati, quindi iscrivetevi per tempo!

Espanol :

¡Taller de circo con Circ’Adour!

Durante las vacaciones, Circ’Adour invita a los jóvenes artistas en ciernes a descubrir las artes del circo en un taller lúdico y dinámico

En el programa:

Malabares

Equilibrio sobre objetos

Acrobacias…

Una gran oportunidad para divertirse, desarrollar la motricidad y aprender maravillándose

Las plazas son limitadas, ¡inscríbete pronto!

L’événement Stage de cirque enfants Jû-Belloc a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65