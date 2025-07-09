Stage de cirque enfants Salle de cirque Jû-Belloc 9 juillet 2025 07:00
Gers
Stage de cirque enfants Salle de cirque JU-BELLOC Jû-Belloc Gers
Stage de Cirque avec Circ’Adour !
Pendant les vacances, Circ’Adour invite les jeunes artistes en herbe à découvrir les arts du cirque lors d’un stage ludique et dynamique !
Au programme :
Jonglage
Équilibre sur objets
Acrobaties…
Une belle occasion de s’amuser, de développer sa motricité et d’apprendre en s’émerveillant !
Places limitées, ne tardez pas à vous inscrire !
Salle de cirque JU-BELLOC
Jû-Belloc 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 04 15 35 01 circadour@gmail.com
English :
Circus workshop with Circ’Adour!
During the summer vacations, Circ’Adour invites budding young artists to discover the circus arts in a fun and dynamic workshop!
On the program:
Juggling
Balancing on objects
Acrobatics…
A great opportunity to have fun, develop motor skills and learn while marvelling!
Places are limited, so register early!
German :
Zirkuspraktikum mit Circ’Adour!
Während der Ferien lädt Circ’Adour junge Nachwuchsartisten ein, die Zirkuskünste bei einem spielerischen und dynamischen Workshop zu entdecken!
Auf dem Programm stehen:
Jonglieren
Balancieren auf Objekten
Akrobatik…
Eine tolle Gelegenheit, sich zu amüsieren, die Motorik zu entwickeln und staunend zu lernen!
Begrenzte Plätze, also melden Sie sich schnell an!
Italiano :
Laboratorio di circo con Circ’Adour!
Durante le vacanze, Circ’Adour invita i giovani artisti in erba a scoprire le arti circensi in un laboratorio divertente e dinamico!
In programma:
Giocoleria
Equilibrio su oggetti
Acrobatica…
Una grande opportunità per divertirsi, sviluppare le capacità motorie e imparare divertendosi!
I posti sono limitati, quindi iscrivetevi per tempo!
Espanol :
¡Taller de circo con Circ’Adour!
Durante las vacaciones, Circ’Adour invita a los jóvenes artistas en ciernes a descubrir las artes del circo en un taller lúdico y dinámico
En el programa:
Malabares
Equilibrio sobre objetos
Acrobacias…
Una gran oportunidad para divertirse, desarrollar la motricidad y aprender maravillándose
Las plazas son limitadas, ¡inscríbete pronto!
