Stage de cirque La Chapelle-Bertrand Tangram La Chapelle-Bertrand lundi 20 octobre 2025.
Tangram 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : 65 EUR
Début : 2025-10-20
fin : 2025-10-24
2025-10-20
Initiation cirque et création d’un spectacle de fin de stage. Découverte de la boule, du fil, du trapèze, du tissu aérien, de la jonglerie et de l’acrobatie.
Stage accessible dès 4 ans
Possibilité de s’inscrire toute la semaine ou seulement du mercredi au vendredi. .
Tangram 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 03 14 23 tangram@ecomail.fr
