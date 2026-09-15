STAGE DE CIRQUE Langogne
lundi 19 octobre 2026 · Langogne
Informations pratiques
Langogne
STAGE DE CIRQUE
Langogne Lozère
Tarif : 90 – 90 – EUR
Abonnement
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-19 11:00:00
fin : 2026-10-21 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-19
Initiez-vous aux arts du cirque lors de ce stage pluridisciplinaire qui mêlera diverses pratiques (acrobatie, jonglage, objets d’équilibre, jeu clownesque…) animé par Kelsey du Collectif Mom.
Pour les enfants de 3 à 12 ans.
Inscriptions obligatoires, places limitées.
Initiez-vous aux arts du cirque lors de ce stage pluridisciplinaire qui mêlera diverses pratiques (acrobatie, jonglage, objets d’équilibre, jeu clownesque…) animé par Kelsey du Collectif Mom.
Pour les enfants de 3 à 12 ans.
Inscriptions obligatoires, places limitées. .
Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 17 35
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Introduce yourself to the circus arts in this multi-disciplinary workshop featuring acrobatics, juggling, balancing, clowning and more, led by Kelsey from Collectif Mom.
For children aged 3 to 12.
Registration required, places limited.
L’événement STAGE DE CIRQUE Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par 48-OT Langogne
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