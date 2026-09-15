UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Langogne

STAGE DE CIRQUE Langogne

lundi 19 octobre 2026 · Langogne

STAGE DE CIRQUE Langogne

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 19 octobre 2026
Fin
mercredi 21 octobre 2026
Heure de début
11:00:00
Ville
48300 Langogne
Département
Lozère
Tarif
90 90 Abonnement

Langogne

STAGE DE CIRQUE

Langogne Lozère

Tarif : 90 – 90 – EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-19 11:00:00
fin : 2026-10-21 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-19

Initiez-vous aux arts du cirque lors de ce stage pluridisciplinaire qui mêlera diverses pratiques (acrobatie, jonglage, objets d’équilibre, jeu clownesque…) animé par Kelsey du Collectif Mom.
Pour les enfants de 3 à 12 ans.
Inscriptions obligatoires, places limitées.
Initiez-vous aux arts du cirque lors de ce stage pluridisciplinaire qui mêlera diverses pratiques (acrobatie, jonglage, objets d’équilibre, jeu clownesque…) animé par Kelsey du Collectif Mom.
Pour les enfants de 3 à 12 ans.
Inscriptions obligatoires, places limitées.   .

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 17 35 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Introduce yourself to the circus arts in this multi-disciplinary workshop featuring acrobatics, juggling, balancing, clowning and more, led by Kelsey from Collectif Mom.
For children aged 3 to 12.
Registration required, places limited.

L’événement STAGE DE CIRQUE Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par 48-OT Langogne

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