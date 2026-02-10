STAGE DE CIRQUE Saint-Germain-de-Calberte

STAGE DE CIRQUE

Salle Polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 60 EUR

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-02 11:00:00

fin : 2026-03-02 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-02 2026-03-03 2026-03-04

Stage de cirque destiné aux 3/5 ans (15€) de 10h à 11h et aux 6/14 ans (60€) de 11h à 17h. Prévoir un repas de midi. Avec Kelsey et Muriel. Inscriptions foyerrural48370@gmail.com 06 09 99 33 68.

Salle Polyvalente Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 09 99 33 68 foyerural48370@gmail.com

English :

Circus workshop for 3/5 year olds (15?) from 10am to 11am and 6/14 year olds (60?) from 11am to 5pm. Lunch included. With Kelsey and Muriel. Registration foyerrural48370@gmail.com 06 09 99 33 68.

