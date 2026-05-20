Bolquère

STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE

rue du stade Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-06

STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE

Du 6 au 10 juillet

Formule stage de Foot + activités ludiques (1/2 journée bubble foot et 1/2 journée descente en luge). Sans hébergement.

De 6 à 14 ans (U7 à U15)

Places limitées à 24 stagiaires par semaine

Tarifs:

Extérieurs au Club: 250€

Adhérents: 150€

Inscriptions: Président: 06 79 88 83 13 Sergio: 07 66 94 00 61

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rue du stade Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 79 88 83 13

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

HIGH-ALTITUDE SOCCER CAMP

July 6 to 10

Soccer course + fun activities (1/2 day bubble soccer and 1/2 day tobogganing). Without accommodation.

Ages 6 to 14 (U7 to U15)

Places limited to 24 trainees per week

Prices:

From outside the Club: 250?

Members: 150?

Registration: President: 06 79 88 83 13 Sergio: 07 66 94 00 61

L’événement STAGE DE FOOT EN ALTITUDE Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000