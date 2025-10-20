Stage de jeu masqué La profondeur des émotions et la pureté du dessin Pioggiola

Stage de jeu masqué La profondeur des émotions et la pureté du dessin

A Stazzona Pioggiola Haute-Corse

Tarif : 510 – 510 – 510 EUR

Début : Dimanche 2025-10-20 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25 18:00:00

2025-10-20

L’Aria organise un stage de jeu masqué, ouvert à tous La profondeur des émotions et la pureté du dessin, dirigé par Carolina Pecheny.

A Stazzona Pioggiola 20259 Haute-Corse Corse +33 4 95 61 93 18 formation@ariacorse.net

English : Masked play workshop The depth of emotions and the purity of drawing

L’Aria is organizing a masked play workshop, open to all: The depth of emotions and the purity of drawing, directed by Carolina Pecheny.

German :

Das Aria organisiert einen Maskenspiel-Workshop, der für alle offen ist: Die Tiefe der Emotionen und die Reinheit der Zeichnung, geleitet von Carolina Pecheny.

Italiano :

L’Aria organizza un laboratorio di teatro in maschera, aperto a tutti: La profondità dell’emozione e la purezza del disegno, diretto da Carolina Pecheny.

Espanol :

L’Aria organiza un taller de teatro de máscaras, abierto a todos: La profundidad de la emoción y la pureza del dibujo, dirigido por Carolina Pecheny.

