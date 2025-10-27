STAGE DE SARDANE Collioure
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-10-27 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31 12:00:00
2025-10-27
Participez à un stage de Sardane !
13 Rue Jules Michelet Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 15 47
English :
Take part in a Sardana workshop!
German :
Nehmen Sie an einem Sardana-Kurs teil!
Italiano :
Partecipate a un corso Sardana!
Espanol :
Participe en un curso de sardanas
L’événement STAGE DE SARDANE Collioure a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OT DE COLLIOURE