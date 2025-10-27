STAGE DE SARDANE Collioure

STAGE DE SARDANE Collioure lundi 27 octobre 2025.

13 Rue Jules Michelet Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-27 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31 12:00:00

2025-10-27

Participez à un stage de Sardane !
13 Rue Jules Michelet Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 15 47 

English :

Take part in a Sardana workshop!

German :

Nehmen Sie an einem Sardana-Kurs teil!

Italiano :

Partecipate a un corso Sardana!

Espanol :

Participe en un curso de sardanas

