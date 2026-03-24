Stage de Skateboard Le Sîlot Coulounieix-Chamiers

Stage de Skateboard

Le Sîlot 68 bis Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de T Coulounieix-Chamiers Dordogne

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-07

fin : 2026-04-07

Date(s) :

2026-04-07 2026-04-08 2026-04-13 2026-04-14 2026-04-15

All Boards Family vous propose des stages de skateboard, les 7, 8, 13, 14 et 15 avril de 9h30 à 12h 30.

Prix par matinée 15€ pour les adhérents, 20€ pour les non adhérents.

Nombre de matinée au choix.

Prêt de matériel (skateboard et protections).

All Boards Family vous propose des stages de skateboard, les 7, 8, 13, 14 et 15 avril de 9h30 à 12h 30.

Prix par matinée 15€ pour les adhérents, 20€ pour les non adhérents.

Nombre de matinée au choix.

Prêt de matériel (skateboard et protections).

Réservation conseillée. .

Le Sîlot 68 bis Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de T Coulounieix-Chamiers 24660 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 13 84 71 46 allboards@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Stage de Skateboard

All Boards Family offers skateboarding courses on April 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Price per morning: 15? for members, 20? for non-members.

Choice of number of mornings.

Equipment on loan (skateboard and protections).

L’événement Stage de Skateboard Coulounieix-Chamiers a été mis à jour le 2026-03-22 par Office de Tourisme intercommunal du Grand Périgueux