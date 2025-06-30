Stage de tennis TC Pont-l’Évêque Blangy Intercom Complexe d’Ornano Pont-l’Évêque 30 juin 2025 07:00
Calvados
Stage de tennis TC Pont-l’Évêque Blangy Intercom Complexe d’Ornano Rue Gustave Flaubert Pont-l’Évêque Calvados
Tarif : – –
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-06-30
fin : 2025-08-31
2025-06-30
Tous niveaux.
Plusieurs options vous sont proposées Stages d’1h à 1h30.
TC Pont-l’Évêque Blangy Intercom Complexe d’Ornano Rue Gustave Flaubert
Pont-l’Évêque 14130 Calvados Normandie +33 6 89 03 54 65
English : Stage de tennis
For children from 5 years old & for adults.
Several options are available to you
1h30 courses, individual courses of 1h30.
German : Stage de tennis
Für Kinder ab 5 Jahren .
Es werden Ihnen mehrere Optionen angeboten :
Praktika von 1 bis 1,5 Stunden.
Italiano :
Tutti i livelli.
Sono disponibili diverse opzioni: corsi da 1h a 1h30.
Espanol :
Todos los niveles.
Varias opciones disponibles: cursos de 1h a 1h30.
