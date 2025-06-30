Stage de tennis TC Pont-l’Évêque Blangy Intercom Complexe d’Ornano Pont-l’Évêque 30 juin 2025 07:00

Calvados

Stage de tennis TC Pont-l'Évêque Blangy Intercom Complexe d'Ornano Rue Gustave Flaubert Pont-l'Évêque Calvados

Début : Vendredi 2025-06-30

fin : 2025-08-31

2025-06-30

Tous niveaux.

Plusieurs options vous sont proposées Stages d’1h à 1h30.

TC Pont-l’Évêque Blangy Intercom Complexe d’Ornano Rue Gustave Flaubert

Pont-l’Évêque 14130 Calvados Normandie +33 6 89 03 54 65

English : Stage de tennis

For children from 5 years old & for adults.

Several options are available to you

1h30 courses, individual courses of 1h30.

German : Stage de tennis

Für Kinder ab 5 Jahren .

Es werden Ihnen mehrere Optionen angeboten :

Praktika von 1 bis 1,5 Stunden.

Italiano :

Tutti i livelli.

Sono disponibili diverse opzioni: corsi da 1h a 1h30.

Espanol :

Todos los niveles.

Varias opciones disponibles: cursos de 1h a 1h30.

