Stage Gothique et Papyrus Champrond-en-Gâtine

Stage Gothique et Papyrus Champrond-en-Gâtine samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Stage Gothique et Papyrus

8 rue du Perche Champrond-en-Gâtine Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Participez à un stage de calligraphie avec Eric Montigny, artiste, calligraphe, enlumineur !

Vous travaillerez sur une écriture gothique, le dessin d’une lettrine et une réalisation étonnante sur une feuille de papyrus de qualité dite antique.

Inscription au 06 68 33 24 17

.

8 rue du Perche Champrond-en-Gâtine 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 68 33 24 17 atelier@calligraphie-et-dorure.com

English :

Take part in a calligraphy workshop with Eric Montigny, artist, calligrapher and illuminator!

You’ll work on a Gothic script, the design of a lettering and an astonishing realization on a sheet of papyrus of so-called antique quality.

Register on 06 68 33 24 17

German :

Nehmen Sie an einem Kalligraphiekurs mit Eric Montigny teil, einem Künstler, Kalligraphen und Buchmaler!

Sie werden an einer gotischen Schrift, dem Entwurf einer Letterine und einer erstaunlichen Umsetzung auf einem Papyrusblatt in sogenannter antiker Qualität arbeiten.

Anmeldung unter 06 68 33 24

Italiano :

Partecipate a un corso di calligrafia con Eric Montigny, artista, calligrafo e miniatore!

Lavorerete su una scrittura gotica, sul disegno di un’iniziale e su una sorprendente creazione su un foglio di papiro di qualità cosiddetta antica.

Prenotare al numero 06 68 33 24 17

Espanol :

Participe en un curso de caligrafía con Eric Montigny, artista, calígrafo e iluminador

Trabajará una escritura gótica, el diseño de unas iniciales y una sorprendente creación sobre una hoja de papiro de las denominadas de calidad antigua.

Reserva en el 06 68 33 24 17

L’événement Stage Gothique et Papyrus Champrond-en-Gâtine a été mis à jour le 2025-09-27 par OTs DU PERCHE