STAGE L’ART DE RESSENTIR Saint-Michel Carbonne samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Saint-Michel MAISON D’ACTEURS Carbonne Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 120 – 120 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-16
2025-11-15
Venez participer au stage « l’art de ressentir » pour comprendre, exprimer et maîtriser les émotions par le corps et le mouvement à Carbonne.
Organisé par la Compagnie Éléfanto. 120 .
English :
Come and take part in the « l’art de ressentir » workshop to understand, express and master emotions through body and movement in Carbonne.
German :
Nehmen Sie am Workshop « l’art de ressentir » teil, um Emotionen durch Körper und Bewegung zu verstehen, auszudrücken und zu beherrschen, in Carbonne.
Italiano :
Venite a partecipare al corso « L’arte di sentire » per comprendere, esprimere e controllare le emozioni attraverso il corpo e il movimento a Carbonne.
Espanol :
Venga a participar en el curso « el arte de sentir » para comprender, expresar y controlar las emociones a través del cuerpo y el movimiento en Carbonne.
