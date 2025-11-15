STAGE L’ART DE RESSENTIR Saint-Michel Carbonne

Saint-Michel MAISON D’ACTEURS Carbonne Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-11-15

fin : 2025-11-16

2025-11-15

Venez participer au stage « l’art de ressentir » pour comprendre, exprimer et maîtriser les émotions par le corps et le mouvement à Carbonne.

Organisé par la Compagnie Éléfanto. 120 .

English :

Come and take part in the « l’art de ressentir » workshop to understand, express and master emotions through body and movement in Carbonne.

German :

Nehmen Sie am Workshop « l’art de ressentir » teil, um Emotionen durch Körper und Bewegung zu verstehen, auszudrücken und zu beherrschen, in Carbonne.

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare al corso « L’arte di sentire » per comprendere, esprimere e controllare le emozioni attraverso il corpo e il movimento a Carbonne.

Espanol :

Venga a participar en el curso « el arte de sentir » para comprender, expresar y controlar las emociones a través del cuerpo y el movimiento en Carbonne.

