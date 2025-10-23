STAGE MULTISPORTS 7-11 ANS Hérépian
STAGE MULTISPORTS 7-11 ANS Hérépian jeudi 23 octobre 2025.
STAGE MULTISPORTS 7-11 ANS
Hérépian Hérault
Tarif : 54 – 54 – 54 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-23
fin : 2025-10-24
Date(s) :
2025-10-23
Organisé par Solutions Sports pour les 7-11 ans
Venez vous initier à l’Archerie, aux Jeux sportifs ou encore à des Sports innovants.
de 9h à 17h Repas tirés du sac Goûter offert.
Tarif 30€/jour 54€ / 2 jours (réduction -10% fratrie).
Places limitées.
Info et inscription au 06 74 23 42 08 ou contact@solutions-sports.fr
Hérépian 34600 Hérault Occitanie contact@solutions-sports.fr
English :
Organized by Solutions Sports for 7-11 year-olds
Come and try your hand at archery, sports games and innovative sports.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Packed lunch Snack offered.
Price: 30€/day 54€/2 days (10% reduction for siblings).
Places limited.
Info and registration on 06 74 23 42 08 or contact@solutions-sports.fr
German :
Organisiert von Solutions Sports für 7- bis 11-Jährige
Machen Sie sich mit Bogenschießen, Sportspielen oder innovativen Sportarten vertraut.
von 9 bis 17 Uhr Mahlzeiten aus dem Rucksack kostenloser Snack.
Preis: 30 Euro pro Tag 54 Euro pro 2 Tage (Geschwisterermäßigung -10%).
Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.
Infos und Anmeldung unter 06 74 23 42 08 oder contact@solutions-sports.fr
Italiano :
Organizzato da Solutions Sports per ragazzi dai 7 agli 11 anni
Venite a cimentarvi nel tiro con l’arco, nei giochi sportivi e negli sport innovativi.
dalle 9.00 alle 17.00 Pranzo al sacco Merenda fornita.
Prezzo: 30 €/giorno 54 €/2 giorni (riduzione del 10% per i fratelli).
I posti sono limitati.
Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero 06 74 23 42 08 o contact@solutions-sports.fr
Espanol :
Organizado por Solutions Sports para niños de 7 a 11 años
Ven a probar el tiro con arco, los juegos deportivos y los deportes innovadores.
de 9:00 a 17:00 Almuerzo para llevar Merienda incluida.
Precio: 30 euros/día 54 euros/2 días (10% de descuento para hermanos).
Plazas limitadas.
Información e inscripciones en el 06 74 23 42 08 o en contact@solutions-sports.fr
L’événement STAGE MULTISPORTS 7-11 ANS Hérépian a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB