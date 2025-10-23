STAGE MULTISPORTS 7-11 ANS Hérépian

STAGE MULTISPORTS 7-11 ANS Hérépian jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

STAGE MULTISPORTS 7-11 ANS

Hérépian Hérault

Tarif : 54 – 54 – 54 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-23

fin : 2025-10-24

Date(s) :

2025-10-23

Organisé par Solutions Sports pour les 7-11 ans

Venez vous initier à l’Archerie, aux Jeux sportifs ou encore à des Sports innovants.

de 9h à 17h Repas tirés du sac Goûter offert.

Tarif 30€/jour 54€ / 2 jours (réduction -10% fratrie).

Places limitées.

Info et inscription au 06 74 23 42 08 ou contact@solutions-sports.fr

Hérépian 34600 Hérault Occitanie contact@solutions-sports.fr

English :

Organized by Solutions Sports for 7-11 year-olds

Come and try your hand at archery, sports games and innovative sports.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Packed lunch Snack offered.

Price: 30€/day 54€/2 days (10% reduction for siblings).

Places limited.

Info and registration on 06 74 23 42 08 or contact@solutions-sports.fr

German :

Organisiert von Solutions Sports für 7- bis 11-Jährige

Machen Sie sich mit Bogenschießen, Sportspielen oder innovativen Sportarten vertraut.

von 9 bis 17 Uhr Mahlzeiten aus dem Rucksack kostenloser Snack.

Preis: 30 Euro pro Tag 54 Euro pro 2 Tage (Geschwisterermäßigung -10%).

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Infos und Anmeldung unter 06 74 23 42 08 oder contact@solutions-sports.fr

Italiano :

Organizzato da Solutions Sports per ragazzi dai 7 agli 11 anni

Venite a cimentarvi nel tiro con l’arco, nei giochi sportivi e negli sport innovativi.

dalle 9.00 alle 17.00 Pranzo al sacco Merenda fornita.

Prezzo: 30 €/giorno 54 €/2 giorni (riduzione del 10% per i fratelli).

I posti sono limitati.

Informazioni e iscrizioni al numero 06 74 23 42 08 o contact@solutions-sports.fr

Espanol :

Organizado por Solutions Sports para niños de 7 a 11 años

Ven a probar el tiro con arco, los juegos deportivos y los deportes innovadores.

de 9:00 a 17:00 Almuerzo para llevar Merienda incluida.

Precio: 30 euros/día 54 euros/2 días (10% de descuento para hermanos).

Plazas limitadas.

Información e inscripciones en el 06 74 23 42 08 o en contact@solutions-sports.fr

L’événement STAGE MULTISPORTS 7-11 ANS Hérépian a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB