STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE MERCREDI 8 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE MERCREDI 8 JUILLET
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Stages de 4h (2h le mardi et 2h le mercredi)
Sur réservation au +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 poteriefr@gmail.com
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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 poteriefr@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
4-hour workshops (2 hours on Tuesday and 2 hours on Wednesday)
Reservations required at +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85 or poteriefr@gmail.com
L’événement STAGE POTERIE MODELAGE MERCREDI 8 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-28 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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