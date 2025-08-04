STAGE POTERIE TOUR (CRÉATION CÉRAMIQUE) Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Place de l’ancienne poste Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-04 18:00:00

fin : 2025-08-04 20:00:00

2025-08-04

Stages de 4h (2h le lundi et 2h le mardi) sur réservation au +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85

9-18 ans 45€ Adulte 55€

Notre avis Un moment créatif….

Place de l’ancienne poste Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 81 12 50 85

English :

4-hour courses (2 hours on Mondays and 2 hours on Tuesdays) bookable by calling +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85

ages 9-18: 45? Adults: 55?

Our opinion: A creative moment….

German :

4-stündige Kurse (2 Stunden am Montag und 2 Stunden am Dienstag) mit Reservierung unter +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85

9-18 Jahre: 45? Erwachsene: 55?

Unsere Meinung Ein kreativer Moment….

Italiano :

Corsi di 4 ore (2 ore il lunedì e 2 ore il martedì) prenotati in anticipo al +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85

9-18 anni: 45? Adulti: 55?

Il nostro verdetto: un momento creativo….

Espanol :

Cursos de 4 horas (2 horas los lunes y 2 horas los martes) con reserva previa en el +33 (0)7.81.12.50.85

de 9 a 18 años: 45? Adultos: 55?

Nuestro veredicto: Un momento creativo….

L’événement STAGE POTERIE TOUR (CRÉATION CÉRAMIQUE) Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU