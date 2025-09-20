STAGE « RENDRE BELLES LES FAUSSES NOTES DE LA VIE » Eus

STAGE « RENDRE BELLES LES FAUSSES NOTES DE LA VIE » Eus samedi 20 septembre 2025.

STAGE « RENDRE BELLES LES FAUSSES NOTES DE LA VIE »

Le Moot Eus Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 250 – 250 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 09:30:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

FIMB Bordeaux présente Marc Vella. La musique est un outil puissant qui nous amène vers la joie, qui est le verbe ouïr au présent de l’indicatif: j’oie.

.

Le Moot Eus 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 53 37 71 marieelkine@gmail.com

English :

FIMB Bordeaux presents Marc Vella. Music is a powerful tool that leads us to joy, which is the verb ouïr in the present tense: j’oie.

German :

FIMB Bordeaux präsentiert Marc Vella. Musik ist ein mächtiges Werkzeug, das uns zur Freude führt, die das Verb « hören » im Präsens ist: ich gänse.

Italiano :

FIMB Bordeaux presenta Marc Vella. La musica è uno strumento potente che ci porta alla gioia, che è il verbo ouïr al tempo presente: j’oie.

Espanol :

FIMB Burdeos presenta a Marc Vella. La música es una poderosa herramienta que nos conduce a la alegría, que es el verbo ouïr en presente: j’oie.

L’événement STAGE « RENDRE BELLES LES FAUSSES NOTES DE LA VIE » Eus a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO