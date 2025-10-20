Stage Théâtre Ados Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Stage Théâtre Ados Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy lundi 20 octobre 2025.

Stage Théâtre Ados

1 Rue de Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-24

Sophie Milliat propose un stage théâtre pour les ados..

Que l’on ai déjà fait du théâtre ou pas, ce stage est ouvert à tous et toutes de 13 à 17 ans !

Repas à prévoir (salle, four à micro-onde et frigo à disposition)

1 Rue de Lorraine Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 15 90 00

English :

Sophie Milliat offers a theater workshop for teenagers…

Whether you’ve done theater before or not, this workshop is open to everyone aged 13 to 17!

Meals to be provided (room, microwave oven and fridge available)

(+5? membership card)

German :

Sophie Milliat bietet einen Theaterkurs für Teenager an.

Ob du schon einmal Theater gespielt hast oder nicht, dieser Kurs ist für alle zwischen 13 und 17 Jahren offen!

Mahlzeiten sind selbst mitzubringen (Raum, Mikrowelle und Kühlschrank stehen zur Verfügung)

(+5? Mitgliedskarte)

Italiano :

Sophie Milliat offre un corso di teatro per adolescenti.

Che abbiate già fatto teatro o meno, questo corso è aperto a tutti i ragazzi dai 13 ai 17 anni!

I pasti saranno forniti (camera, microonde e frigorifero a disposizione)

(+5? tessera associativa)

Espanol :

Sophie Milliat ofrece un curso de teatro para adolescentes.

Tanto si has hecho teatro antes como si no, ¡este curso está abierto a todo el mundo de 13 a 17 años!

Comidas incluidas (habitación, microondas y nevera disponibles)

(+5? tarjeta de socio)

L’événement Stage Théâtre Ados Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par DESTINATION NANCY