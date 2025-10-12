Stage théâtre adulte Nancy

Stage théâtre adulte

126 bis rue Saint-Dizier Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-13 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 17:00:00

2025-12-13

Goûtons le théâtre propose de partage un temps autour de textes de théâtre, dans un théâtre. Le groupe de stagiaires découvre des scènes et en teste la lecture à haute voix en vue d’une lecture publique proposée dans le théâtre, à l’heure du goûter.

A chaque stage une thématique différente est abordée.

Lire en public, c’est déjà faire du théâtre. Au programme travail de la voix, de la posture, de l’interprétation, du jeu… et du plaisir du texte et de l’aventure.Adultes

126 bis rue Saint-Dizier Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 87 12 86 20

English :

the Goûtons le théâtre (Let’s Taste the Theater) program lets trainees share a time spent reading theater texts in a theater. The group of trainees discovers scenes and tests reading them aloud, with a view to a public reading in the theater at snack time.

Each workshop focuses on a different theme.

Reading in public is already acting. On the program: voice work, posture, interpretation, acting? and the pleasure of text and adventure.

German :

das Projekt Goûtons le théâtre bietet die Möglichkeit, eine gemeinsame Zeit mit Theatertexten in einem Theater zu verbringen. Die Gruppe der Praktikanten entdeckt Szenen und testet das Vorlesen für eine öffentliche Lesung im Theater.

In jedem Kurs wird ein anderes Thema behandelt.

Öffentlich vorzulesen ist bereits Theater. Auf dem Programm stehen die Arbeit an der Stimme, die Körperhaltung, die Interpretation, das Spiel? und die Freude am Text und am Abenteuer.

Italiano :

Assaggia il teatro è un’occasione per condividere un momento di lettura di testi teatrali in un teatro. Il gruppo di tirocinanti scopre le scene e prova a leggerle ad alta voce in preparazione di una lettura pubblica in teatro all’ora della merenda.

Ogni corso si concentra su un tema diverso.

Leggere in pubblico è già recitare. In programma: lavoro sulla voce, postura, interpretazione, recitazione e il piacere del testo e dell’avventura.

Espanol :

Saborea el teatro es una oportunidad para compartir un rato de lectura de textos teatrales en un teatro. El grupo de aprendices descubre escenas y prueba a leerlas en voz alta como preparación para una lectura pública en el teatro a la hora de la merienda.

Cada curso se centra en un tema diferente.

Leer en público ya es actuar. En el programa: trabajo de la voz, postura, interpretación, actuación… y el placer del texto y la aventura.

