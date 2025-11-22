Stage Théâtre & Danse SARLABOUS Sarlabous

Stage Théâtre & Danse

SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-11-22 10:30:00

fin : 2025-11-22 17:30:00

2025-11-22

Stage Théâtre & Danse proposé par l’association Entrart.

Information et inscription auprès de Noémie 06 52 04 60 01

SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 52 04 60 01

English :

Theater & Dance workshop offered by the Entrart association.

Information and registration with Noémie: 06 52 04 60 01

German :

Theater- und Tanzkurs, angeboten vom Verein Entrart.

Informationen und Anmeldung bei Noémie: 06 52 04 60 01

Italiano :

Laboratorio di teatro e danza organizzato dall’associazione Entrart.

Informazioni e iscrizioni presso Noémie: 06 52 04 60 01

Espanol :

Taller de teatro y danza organizado por la asociación Entrart.

Información e inscripción con Noémie: 06 52 04 60 01

