Stage Théâtre & Danse SARLABOUS Sarlabous

SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-11-22 10:30:00
fin : 2025-11-22 17:30:00
2025-11-22
Stage Théâtre & Danse proposé par l’association Entrart.
Information et inscription auprès de Noémie 06 52 04 60 01
SARLABOUS Au Moulin des Baronnies Sarlabous 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 52 04 60 01
English :
Theater & Dance workshop offered by the Entrart association.
Information and registration with Noémie: 06 52 04 60 01
German :
Theater- und Tanzkurs, angeboten vom Verein Entrart.
Informationen und Anmeldung bei Noémie: 06 52 04 60 01
Italiano :
Laboratorio di teatro e danza organizzato dall’associazione Entrart.
Informazioni e iscrizioni presso Noémie: 06 52 04 60 01
Espanol :
Taller de teatro y danza organizado por la asociación Entrart.
Información e inscripción con Noémie: 06 52 04 60 01
L’événement Stage Théâtre & Danse Sarlabous a été mis à jour le 2025-09-24 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65