STAGES ADULTES PARC DE LA BAUME Dieulefit

PARC DE LA BAUME MAISON DE LA CERAMIQUE, Dieulefit Drôme

Début : 2025-07-11 15:30:00

fin : 2025-08-22 18:30:00

2025-07-11

Stage d’initiation au tournage, le vendredi entre le 11/07 et le 22/08, 3H, 45€

limité à 6 participants.

PARC DE LA BAUME MAISON DE LA CERAMIQUE, Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 50 20 98 info@maisondelaceramique.fr

English :

Introduction to turning course, Fridays between 11/07 and 22/08, 3H, 45?

limited to 6 participants.

German :

Einführungskurs in das Drehen, freitags zwischen dem 11/07 und dem 22/08, 3 Stunden, 45?

begrenzt auf 6 Teilnehmer.

Italiano :

Corso di introduzione alla ripresa, il venerdì tra l’11/07 e il 22/08, 3H, 45?

limitato a 6 partecipanti.

Espanol :

Curso de iniciación al rodaje, viernes entre el 11/07 y el 22/08, 3H, 45?

limitado a 6 participantes.

