Stages Arts Plastiques Atelier VALKAZART Contigny

Atelier VALKAZART 5 CHEMIN DE LA VERSEILLE Contigny Allier
Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR
Matériel inclus
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-09 09:00:00
fin : 2026-02-10 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-09 2026-02-10
2 stages sont proposés, le premier autour d’un projet technique mixte avec la réalisation d’un magnifique flamand rose, et le second au travers d’un mandala décliné en tortue.
Atelier VALKAZART 5 CHEMIN DE LA VERSEILLE Contigny 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 81 84 96 01 contact@valkazart.fr
English :
2 workshops are on offer, the first focusing on a mixed media project with the creation of a magnificent pink flamingo, and the second on a mandala in the form of a turtle.
