STAGES ÉTOILÉS Latrape
STAGES ÉTOILÉS Latrape samedi 26 juillet 2025.
STAGES ÉTOILÉS
Grand Rue Latrape Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 150 – 150 – EUR
150
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-26 10:00:00
fin : 2025-08-24 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-26 2025-08-23
Organisé par l’association Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.
Venez participer à un stage de formation pour débutants 1ère et 2ème étoiles au Balcon des Étoiles ! 150 .
Grand Rue Latrape 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 97 09 62 contact@balcondesetoiles.fr
English :
Organized by the association Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.
German :
Organisiert von der Vereinigung Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.
Italiano :
Organizzato dall’associazione Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.
Espanol :
Organizado por la asociación Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.
L’événement STAGES ÉTOILÉS Latrape a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE