STAGES ÉTOILÉS Latrape

STAGES ÉTOILÉS

STAGES ÉTOILÉS Latrape samedi 26 juillet 2025.

STAGES ÉTOILÉS

Grand Rue Latrape Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 150 – 150 – EUR
150
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-26 10:00:00
fin : 2025-08-24 00:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-26 2025-08-23

Organisé par l’association Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.
Venez participer à un stage de formation pour débutants 1ère et 2ème étoiles au Balcon des Étoiles ! 150  .

Grand Rue Latrape 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 97 09 62  contact@balcondesetoiles.fr

English :

Organized by the association Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.

German :

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’associazione Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.

Espanol :

Organizado por la asociación Les Pléiades Balcon des Étoiles.

L’événement STAGES ÉTOILÉS Latrape a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE