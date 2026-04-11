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STAGES RUGBY DEVELOPPEMENT Stade du Pavillon Bleu Saint-Jean-de-Luz

STAGES RUGBY DEVELOPPEMENT Stade du Pavillon Bleu Saint-Jean-de-Luz

STAGES RUGBY DEVELOPPEMENT Stade du Pavillon Bleu Saint-Jean-de-Luz mercredi 15 avril 2026.

Lieu : Stade du Pavillon Bleu

Adresse : Avenue Georges Clemenceau

Ville : 64500 Saint-Jean-de-Luz

Département : Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Début : mercredi 15 avril 2026

Fin : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif : 90 90 90 Tarif de base plein tarif

Saint-Jean-de-Luz

STAGES RUGBY DEVELOPPEMENT

Stade du Pavillon Bleu Avenue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 90 – 90 – 90 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-15 09:30:00
fin : 2026-04-17 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-15

Stages Ecole de rugby U14/U16 Licenciés clubs
FFR joueurs nés entre 2010/2013   .

Stade du Pavillon Bleu Avenue Georges Clemenceau Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 26 40 35  communication@sjlo-rugby.com

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English : STAGES RUGBY DEVELOPPEMENT

L’événement STAGES RUGBY DEVELOPPEMENT Saint-Jean-de-Luz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque

À voir aussi à Saint-Jean-de-Luz (Pyrénées-Atlantiques)