Stand Compostage au Bistr’Os Rosnoën
Stand Compostage au Bistr’Os Rosnoën vendredi 11 juillet 2025.
Stand Compostage au Bistr’Os
Rosnoën Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-11 16:30:00
fin : 2025-07-11 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-11
Retrouvez les agents du service Prévention et gestion des déchets à leur stand de vente de composteurs et de sensibilisation au compostage individuel et au jardinage au naturel :
• Vendredi 11 juillet de 16h30 à 18h30 Café associatif Bistr’Os, à Rosnoën
Merci de réserver votre composteur à prix réduit en écrivant à compostage@comcom-crozon.bzh .
Rosnoën 29590 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 07 29 78 77
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Stand Compostage au Bistr’Os Rosnoën a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par OT Presqu’île de Crozon Aulne Maritime