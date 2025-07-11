Stand Compostage au Bistr’Os Rosnoën

Retrouvez les agents du service Prévention et gestion des déchets à leur stand de vente de composteurs et de sensibilisation au compostage individuel et au jardinage au naturel :

• Vendredi 11 juillet de 16h30 à 18h30 Café associatif Bistr’Os, à Rosnoën

Merci de réserver votre composteur à prix réduit en écrivant à compostage@comcom-crozon.bzh .

Rosnoën 29590 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 07 29 78 77

