Stand De la fourche à la fourchette- Foire Ste Catherine Altkirch

Cette année encore, la Maison de la Nature du Sundgau sera présente lors de la Foire Sainte-Catherine à Altkirch et y proposera son stand De la fourche à la fourchette ! Discutons ensemble de notre alimentation !

Provenance, saisonnalité, modes de production et impact environnemental… Penchons-nous sur la face cachée de nos produits et découvrons comment consommer plus sobrement, grâce à des ateliers aussi ludiques qu’enrichissants.

Rendez-vous au centre-ville d’Altkirch.

En partenariat avec la DREAL Grand Est, la Collectivité Européenne d’Alsace, la CAF du Haut-Rhin et la commune d’Illfurth. 0 .

rue du Général de Gaulle Altkirch 68130 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 08 07 50 contact@maison-nature-sundgau.org

English :

Let’s take a closer look at the hidden face of our products and discover how to consume more soberly, thanks to workshops that are as fun as they are rewarding.

German :

Lassen Sie uns die verborgenen Seiten unserer Produkte betrachten und in spielerischen und informativen Workshops herausfinden, wie wir sparsamer konsumieren können.

Italiano :

Osserviamo da vicino il volto nascosto dei nostri prodotti e scopriamo come consumare in modo più sobrio, grazie a laboratori tanto divertenti quanto gratificanti.

Espanol :

Acerquémonos a la cara oculta de nuestros productos y descubramos cómo consumir de forma más sobria, gracias a talleres tan divertidos como gratificantes.

