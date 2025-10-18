STAND HIGH PATROL Ft. Asher Senator Roubaix

14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix Nord

Début : 2025-10-18 00:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 06:00:00

2025-10-18 2025-10-19

Stand High Patrol Full Crew

Avec Pupajim Rootystep Merry Mc Gyver

Special Guest UK Legend Asher Senator

Les Dubadub Musketeerz débarquent à Roubaix au complet, avec leur soundystem et un invité de marque ! Pupajim, Rootystep, Mac Gyver et Merry assureront une session de 4h accompagné du redoutable MC Anglais et fastchat specialist Asher Senator. Chalice Sound system joueront aussi un set de 4h jusqu’à l’aube et Soul Iration au Warm Up ! Prépare-toi pour une immersion dans la culture sound system à son plus haut niveau. 10h de sound system non-stop, 2 sound system dans l’arène pour une nuit 100% roots & culture !

14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix 59100 Nord Hauts-de-France contact@hautsdefrancetourisme.com

English :

Stand High Patrol ? Full Crew

With Pupajim ? Rootystep ? Merry ? Mc Gyver

Special Guest UK Legend Asher Senator

The Dubadub Musketeerz come to Roubaix in full, with their sound system and a special guest! Pupajim, Rootystep, Mac Gyver and Merry will be on hand for a 4-hour session, accompanied by the formidable British MC and fastchat specialist Asher Senator. Chalice Sound system will also be playing a 4-hour set until dawn, and Soul Iration will be at the Warm Up! Get ready for immersion in sound system culture at its finest. 10hrs of non-stop sound system, 2 sound systems in the arena for a night of 100% roots & culture!

German :

Stand High Patrol ? Full Crew

Mit Pupajim ? Rootystep ? Merry ? Mc Gyver

Special Guest UK Legend Asher Senator

Die Dubadub Musketeerz kommen in voller Besetzung nach Roubaix, mit ihrem Soundsystem und einem Stargast! Pupajim, Rootystep, Mac Gyver und Merry werden eine vierstündige Session abhalten, begleitet von dem gefürchteten britischen MC und Fastchat-Spezialisten Asher Senator. Das Chalice Sound System wird ebenfalls ein vierstündiges Set bis zum Morgengrauen spielen und Soul Iration wird im Warm Up auftreten! Mach dich bereit für ein Eintauchen in die Soundsystem-Kultur auf höchstem Niveau. 10 Stunden Nonstop-Soundsystem, 2 Soundsysteme in der Arena für eine Nacht mit 100% Roots & Kultur!

Italiano :

Pattuglia in piedi? Equipaggio completo

Con Pupajim ? Rootystep ? Merry ? Mc Gyver

Ospite speciale: la leggenda del Regno Unito: Asher Senator

I Dubadub Musketeerz arrivano a Roubaix al completo, con il loro sound system e un ospite speciale! Pupajim, Rootystep, Mac Gyver e Merry saranno a disposizione per una sessione di 4 ore, accompagnati dal formidabile MC britannico e specialista di fastchat Asher Senator. Anche Chalice Sound system suonerà un set di 4 ore fino all’alba e Soul Iration sarà presente al Warm Up! Preparatevi a un’immersione nella cultura del sound system al suo meglio. 10 ore di sound system non-stop, 2 sound system nell’arena per una notte 100% roots & culture!

Espanol :

Patrulla Stand High ? Tripulación Completa

Con Pupajim ? Rootystep ? Merry ? Mc Gyver

Invitado especial UK Legend Asher Senator

Los Dubadub Musketeerz llegan a Roubaix al completo, ¡con su equipo de sonido y un invitado especial! Pupajim, Rootystep, Mac Gyver y Merry estarán presentes en una sesión de 4 horas, acompañados por el formidable MC británico y especialista en fastchat Asher Senator. Chalice Sound System también pinchará un set de 4 horas hasta el amanecer, y Soul Iration estará en el Warm Up Prepárate para una inmersión en la cultura sound system en su máxima expresión. 10 horas de sound system ininterrumpido, 2 sound systems en la arena para una noche 100% roots & culture

