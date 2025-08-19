STAND SUR LA BIODIVIERSITÉ AU PONT DU DIABLE Aniane

Pont du Diable Aniane Hérault

L’association Demain la Terre ! propose un stand sur la biodiversité dans le cadre de partenariat (Natura 2000, GSF).

Le stand va aborder la faune, la flore observation de traces et indices d’animaux sauvages, jeux de la roue de la biodiversité, retrouver les intrus dans la boîte à toucher, retrouver les plantes avec l’odorat, capturer les petites bêtes, observer les fleurs au microscope. .

English :

The Demain la Terre! association will be setting up a stand on biodiversity as part of its partnership with Natura 2000 and GSF.

German :

Der Verein Demain la Terre! bietet im Rahmen von Partnerschaften (Natura 2000, GSF) einen Stand zum Thema Biodiversität an.

Italiano :

L’associazione Demain la Terre! organizza uno stand sulla biodiversità nell’ambito di un partenariato (Natura 2000, GSF).

Espanol :

La asociación ¡Demain la Terre! organiza un stand sobre biodiversidad en el marco de una asociación (Natura 2000, GSF).

