Stand up allongé de Marie Dauphin Chéray Saint-Georges-d’Oléron
Stand up allongé de Marie Dauphin
Chéray 89 rue des Sports Saint-Georges-d’Oléron Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
à partir de 13 ans
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18
2025-10-18
Spectacle familial de bien être (à partir de 11 ans)
avec Marie Dauphin
Chéray 89 rue des Sports Saint-Georges-d'Oléron 17190 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Stand up stretched by Marie Dauphin
Family wellness show (ages 11 and up)
with Marie Dauphin
German : Stand up liegend von Marie Dauphin
Familien-Wellness-Show (ab 11 Jahren)
mit Marie Dauphin
Italiano :
Spettacolo per famiglie del benessere (dagli 11 anni)
con Marie Dauphin
Espanol : Stretch stand-up de Marie Dauphin
Espectáculo familiar Bienestar (a partir de 11 años)
con Marie Dauphin
