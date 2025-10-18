Stand up allongé de Marie Dauphin Chéray Saint-Georges-d’Oléron

Stand up allongé de Marie Dauphin Chéray Saint-Georges-d’Oléron samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Stand up allongé de Marie Dauphin

Chéray 89 rue des Sports Saint-Georges-d’Oléron Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

à partir de 13 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Spectacle familial de bien être (à partir de 11 ans)

avec Marie Dauphin

.

Chéray 89 rue des Sports Saint-Georges-d’Oléron 17190 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 76 51 02

English : Stand up stretched by Marie Dauphin

Family wellness show (ages 11 and up)

with Marie Dauphin

German : Stand up liegend von Marie Dauphin

Familien-Wellness-Show (ab 11 Jahren)

mit Marie Dauphin

Italiano :

Spettacolo per famiglie del benessere (dagli 11 anni)

con Marie Dauphin

Espanol : Stretch stand-up de Marie Dauphin

Espectáculo familiar Bienestar (a partir de 11 años)

con Marie Dauphin

L’événement Stand up allongé de Marie Dauphin Saint-Georges-d’Oléron a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes