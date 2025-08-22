Stand-Up Benoît Loizeau Le Poët-Laval

Stand-Up Benoît Loizeau Le Poët-Laval vendredi 22 août 2025.

Stand-Up Benoît Loizeau

Centre d’art Yvon Morin Le Poët-Laval Drôme

Début : Samedi 2025-08-22

fin : 2025-08-22

2025-08-22

Alliant magie, stand-up, humour et story-telling,Benoit Loizeau met cet art du spectacle centenaire à l’heure contemporaine. Entre mentalisme, déconstruction des biais cognitifs et tours savamment construits, il vous fait réfléchir autant qu’il vous épate

Centre d’art Yvon Morin Le Poët-Laval 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lesrendezvousdepoet@outlook.fr

English :

Combining magic, stand-up, humor and story-telling, Benoit Loizeau brings this century-old performing art up to date. Between mentalism, deconstruction of cognitive biases and cleverly constructed tricks, he will make you think as much as he will amaze you

German :

Benoit Loizeau vereint Zauberei, Stand-up-Comedy, Humor und Storytelling und bringt diese jahrhundertealte Kunst der Unterhaltung in die heutige Zeit. Mit Mentalismus, der Dekonstruktion kognitiver Verzerrungen und kunstvoll konstruierten Tricks bringt er Sie zum Nachdenken und zum Staunen

Italiano :

Combinando magia, stand-up, umorismo e narrazione, Benoit Loizeau attualizza questa secolare arte dello spettacolo. Tra mentalismo, decostruzione dei pregiudizi cognitivi e trucchi sapientemente costruiti, Benoit Loizeau fa riflettere tanto quanto stupisce

Espanol :

Combinando magia, stand-up, humor y narración, Benoit Loizeau pone al día este arte escénico centenario. Entre mentalismo, deconstrucción de prejuicios cognitivos y trucos ingeniosamente construidos, hace pensar tanto como asombra

