STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Rue Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon

STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

Rue Sous Baylo CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-01-10 21:00:00

fin : 2026-01-10

2026-01-10

Plateau de stand-up avec quatre artistes standuppeurs.

21h Début du spectacle (réservation conseillée pour le repas + place par SMS uniquement au 06 95 96 00 47)

Venez nombreux ! .

English :

Stand-up show with four stand-up artists.

9pm: Start of show (reservations recommended for meal + seat by SMS only, 06 95 96 00 47)

