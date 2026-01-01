STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Rue Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon
STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Rue Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon samedi 10 janvier 2026.
STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
Rue Sous Baylo CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-10 21:00:00
fin : 2026-01-10
Date(s) :
2026-01-10
Plateau de stand-up avec quatre artistes standuppeurs.
21h Début du spectacle (réservation conseillée pour le repas + place par SMS uniquement au 06 95 96 00 47)
Venez nombreux ! .
Rue Sous Baylo CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Stand-up show with four stand-up artists.
9pm: Start of show (reservations recommended for meal + seat by SMS only, 06 95 96 00 47)
L’événement STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE