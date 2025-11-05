Stand up une belle surprise Le café théâtre Poche Pornic

Stand up une belle surprise

Le café théâtre Poche 1 place de Halles Pornic Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-11-05 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-05 21:30:00

2025-11-05

Stand up par Yohan Bertetto au Café Théâtre Le Poche à Pornic !



STAND UP !

Cofondateur du Micro Comedy Club de Nantes, Yoan puise dans son quotidien, entre scène, bar et business, pour créer un spectacle où chaque blague est ancrée dans la réalité.

Avec son rythme dynamique, son écriture fluide, et ses moments d’interaction avec le public, on ne voit pas le temps passer.

Il a fait la première partie de Manu Payet, Paul Mirabel, Vérino, William Pilet, Franjo, Marina Rollman…

A ne pas rater si vous aimez la nouvelle scène française de l’humour.

