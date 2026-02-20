Stans | Boom’Structur Boom’Structur CDCN Clermont-Ferrand

Stans | Boom’Structur

Boom’Structur CDCN 190 boulevard Gustave-Flaubert Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : – – 30 EUR

Tarifs à choix libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-02 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-03 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-02 2026-03-03

STANS qui veut dire debout en latin est une première approche de la relecture du Stabat Mater, poème religieux moyenâgeux évoquant la figure d’une femme restée debout face à son supplice, la perte de son enfant.

.

Boom’Structur CDCN 190 boulevard Gustave-Flaubert Clermont-Ferrand 63000 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 24 03 07 contact@boomstructur.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

STANS, which means standing in Latin, is a first approach to a re-reading of the Stabat Mater, a medieval religious poem evoking the figure of a woman who remains standing in the face of her torment, the loss of her child.

L’événement Stans | Boom’Structur Clermont-Ferrand a été mis à jour le 2026-02-20 par Clermont Auvergne Volcans