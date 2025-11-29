STARMONGER CERVOISERIE POITEVINE Poitiers

STARMONGER Samedi 29 novembre, 20h00 CERVOISERIE POITEVINE Vienne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T20:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T20:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

Le nouvel album de Starmonger, « Occultation », s’inspire des classiques pour composer une bande originale épique intergalactique. Ce disque de stoner héroïque, au chant charismatique, embarque le public dans un voyage sonore occulte. Construits comme des contes, les sept titres illustrent un imaginaire sans limites où d’étranges hallucinations chamaniques côtoient une lutte des classes interplanétaire.

Instagram

Vidéo

CERVOISERIE POITEVINE 216 avenue du 8 Mai 1945, 86000 Poitiers Poitiers 86000 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine 09 83 54 41 39 https://www.facebook.com/lacervoiseriepoitevine/?locale=fr_FR [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/starmonger.official »}, {« data »: {« author »: « starmonger.band », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Starmonger (@starmonger.band) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/469649989_474850745172621_3750842857516490156_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=109&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QH1JcYoKmm1PTQvLoNkbC0HDut4DFBbzmIiH0VtmvZ3gvU86ZdxdczWItZMcXSH_aU&_nc_ohc=OBx599ZluB4Q7kNvwHBM5cH&_nc_gid=5G8xY7iBvX6kiIlo4xhJPg&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfTpDi9adlTRoWHfo5x5NtLymeP2EQyINHiKjCxTeGiXmg&oe=6883E872&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/starmonger.band/?locale=fr&hl=en », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/starmonger.band/?locale=fr&hl=en »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Starmonger », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « BLACK LODGE – Official music videonFirst single from the album « OCCULTATION », out Nov. 29th via Interstellar Smoke Records (vinyl LP / CD / Digital) nPREORDER: https://interstellarsmokerecords1.bandcamp.com/merchnSHOP: https://interstellarsmokerecords.bigcartel.com/nnhttps://starmonger.bandcamp.com/nhttps://www.facebook.com/starmonger.officialnhttps://www.instagram.com/starmonger.band/nnDirected & edited by Seb Antoine nwww.sebantoine.comnnStarring: Neko Hecate as the Explorer / the Priestressnwww.nekohecate.comnnCinematography and grading: Pierre-Emmanuel LeydetnAssistant Director: Yann ArthurnnCultists:nClu00e9mentine, Estelle, Axel, Arthur, Mathias, Pierre, ThomasnnVery special thanks to Pierre & Estelle!nnMusic, Lyrics by Starmonger:nArthur DesboisnMathias FriedmannSeb Antoine », « type »: « video », « title »: « STARMONGER – Black Lodge (Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/J716Lp10vEI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J716Lp10vEI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaeVu-AJznC6hx63h07pyug », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J716Lp10vEI »}] Lieu de trouvailles et retrouvailles. Cave comprenant plus de 700 références de bières.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rock Psyché Fuzz