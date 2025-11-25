Concert Stephan Eicher Place Charles Huguenel Valence

Concert Stephan Eicher

Habitué des projets décalés et cultivant une esthétique sophistiquée, c’est accompagné de l’ensemble pour cuivres et percussions Traktorkestar que le musicien bernois avait enthousiasmé en 2018 le public du Train Théâtre.

English :

Accustomed to offbeat projects cultivating a sophisticated aesthetic, it was with the Traktorkestar brass and percussion ensemble that the Bernese musician thrilled audiences at the Train Théâtre in 2018.

German :

Der Berner Musiker, der an schräge Projekte gewöhnt ist und eine anspruchsvolle Ästhetik pflegt, hatte 2018 zusammen mit dem Blechbläser- und Perkussionsensemble Traktorkestar das Publikum im Train Théâtre begeistert.

Italiano :

Abituato a progetti anticonformisti e a coltivare un’estetica sofisticata, è con l’ensemble di ottoni e percussioni Traktorkestar che il musicista bernese ha entusiasmato il pubblico del Train Théâtre nel 2018.

Espanol :

Acostumbrado a proyectos poco convencionales y a cultivar una estética sofisticada, fue con el conjunto de metales y percusión Traktorkestar con el que el músico bernés emocionó al público del Train Théâtre en 2018.

