Stéphane Muños: « Genetic and Agronomic Strategies for controlling Orobanche cumana, an obligate parasitic weed of Sunflower », Salle Délégation INSERM, Toulouse

Stéphane Muños: « Genetic and Agronomic Strategies for controlling Orobanche cumana, an obligate parasitic weed of Sunflower » Vendredi 27 mars, 13h30 Salle Délégation INSERM Haute-Garonne
Stéphane Muños (IR, INRAE): « Genetic and Agronomic Strategies for controlling Orobanche cumana, an obligate parasitic weed of Sunflower »
Salle Délégation INSERM Casselardit Toulouse 31300 Casselardit Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Séminaire IRSD