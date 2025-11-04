STOMP ZENITH DE PAU Pau
STOMP
ZENITH DE PAU Rue Suzanne Bacarisse Pau Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 41 – 41 – 63 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : 2025-11-04
fin : 2025-11-04
2025-11-04
Bienvenue au cœur d’un véritable big bang créatif bruits de casseroles, collisions de charriots, etc. Stomp casse les codes. Dans un rythme endiablé, la troupe surprend par son génie créatif !
GERARD DROUOT PRODUCTIONS ET EUTERPE PROMOTION PRESENTENT STOMP .
ZENITH DE PAU Rue Suzanne Bacarisse Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 80 77 50 billetzenith@pau-evenements.fr
English : STOMP
German : STOMP
Espanol : STOMP
