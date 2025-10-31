Story time What if a knight was really gay and depressed Centre d’art image imatge Orthez

Story time What if a knight was really gay and depressed

Centre d'art image imatge 3 rue de Billère Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques

2026-02-06

fin : 2026-02-06

2026-02-06

Story time What if a knight was really gay and depressed (la fin va vous surprendre), est une lecture performée d’Axel Alousque. Son travail artistique se compose de fictions mêlées de culture queer et internet. Storytime (et cie.) une fable mi-intime, mi-flamboyante, mi-stérieuse qui retrace les déboires d’un chevalier qui galère à trouver son compte entre les émotions qu’il garde sous son armure et ses obligations de macho man. .

Centre d'art image imatge 3 rue de Billère Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 69 41 12 mediation@image-imatge.org

