Stratégie et football: regards croisés de trois clubs européens majeurs We Are Club Paris Mercredi 11 février, 19h00 25 euros

Stratégie et football: regards croisés de trois clubs européens majeurs avec HEC Alumni

Le Club SPORT BUSINESS et l’association HEC Sports Insight reçoivent

Gianluca Santaniello

Strategy Director – Olympique de Marseille

Valerio Gori

Chief Marketing Officer – Atletico Madrid

et

Michele Montesi

Chief Strategy Officer – FC Porto

Mercredi 11 fevrier 2026 à 19h

à We Are Paris,

73, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris

Le club HEC Sport business a le plaisir de recevoir trois dirigeants de clubs européens majeurs pour une table ronde inédite (en anglais) consacrée à la stratégie dans l’industrie du sport.

Notre panel sera composé de Gianluca Santaniello (directeur de la stratégie à l’Olympique de Marseille), Valerio Gori (CMO de l’Atlético de Madrid, précédemment à la Juventus FC et à l’AS Roma), et Michele Montesi (Directeur de la stratégie au FC Porto).

Cette soirée exclusive se clôturera par un cocktail. Nous espérons vous y voir nombreux !

Table ronde en anglais

The HEC Sport Business Club and HEC Sports Insight welcome

Gianluca Santaniello

Strategy Director – Olympique de Marseille

Valerio Gori

Chief Marketing Officer – Atlético Madrid

Michele Montesi

Chief Strategy Officer – FC Porto

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 at 7pm

At We Are Paris,

73, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris

We are delighted to bring together three senior leaders from leading European football clubs to explore the state of the sports industry, the strategic positioning of FC Porto, Olympique de Marseille and Atlético Madrid within the football ecosystem, and the importance of long-term planning in elite sport.

Our panel will include Gianluca Santaniello (current Strategy Director at Olympique de Marseille, formerly at Venezia FC), Valerio Gori (CMO of Atlético Madrid, previously at Juventus FC and AS Roma), and Michele Montesi (Chief Strategy Officer at FC Porto, formerly a senior executive at Monitor Deloitte).

This exclusive evening will conclude with a cocktail reception. We hope to see many of you there!

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-02-11T19:00:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2026-02-11T22:30:00.000+01:00

We Are Club 73, rue du faubourg saint honoré 75008 PARIS Quartier de la Madeleine Paris 75008 Paris



