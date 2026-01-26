STRT Tour Pavillon 108 Fumel

STRT Tour

En 2025, la Streetarterie a fait vibrer les villes du département avec sa tournée graffiti STRT TOUR .

Pour le final explosif, place à un concert immanquable au Pavillon 108 !

En bonus, une expo, un stand merchandising STRT et un concours gratuit ouvert à tous pour gagner de nombreux lots !

Pavillon 108 108 Rue Léon Jouhaux Fumel 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 97 51 84 projetstreetart47@gmail.com

English : STRT Tour

In 2025, Streetarterie rocked the towns of the département with its STRT TOUR graffiti tour.

For the explosive finale, make way for an unmissable concert at Pavillon 108!

Bonus: an exhibition, a STRT merchandising stand and a free competition open to all to win lots of prizes!

