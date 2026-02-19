SUIVI PERDRIX

Nohèdes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-20 11:30:00

fin : 2026-04-20

Date(s) :

2026-04-20

RDV collectif aux bureaux de la réserve à Nohèdes, repas et briefing de l’ organisation du suivi. Départ en début d’ après-midi pour repérage du secteur de comptage et installation du bivouac. Comptage au lever du jour le lendemain, retour au bureau en fin de matinée.

Point logistique obligatoire avec un agent de la réserve

.

Nohèdes 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 10 32 32 55

English :

Collective meeting at the reserve offices in Nohèdes, lunch and briefing on the organization of the monitoring. Departure in the early afternoon to locate the counting area and set up the bivouac. Counting at daybreak the following day, return to the office in the late morning.

Obligatory logistical meeting with a reserve agent

L’événement SUIVI PERDRIX Nohèdes a été mis à jour le 2026-02-19 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO