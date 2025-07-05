Summer Dj’ Party Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 5 juillet 2025 21:30

Chaque samedi soir, le Théâtre de la Mer se métamorphose en véritable boîte de nuit pour une expérience nocturne inoubliable !

Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

English : Summer Dj’ Party

Every Saturday night, the Théâtre de la Mer transforms itself into a veritable nightclub for an unforgettable night-time experience!



Let yourself be captivated by the sparkling lights, electrifying sounds and supercharged atmosphere as the evening gets into full swing. With DJ ‘GALINGAS’ at the helm, get ready to dance the night away to the hottest beats.



Whether you’re an old hand at wild nights or just looking for something different, this promises to be a memorable experience. Immerse yourself in the smoke, get carried away by the music and dance to the rhythm of your desires.



Gather your friends, put on your trendiest outfits and join us for an evening of fun and dancing at the Théâtre de la Mer. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a unique experience under the stars of the night.



Summer DJ Party: the promise of a lively evening full of great music and unforgettable moments!

German : Summer Dj’ Party

Jeden Samstagabend verwandelt sich das Théâtre de la Mer in einen echten Nachtclub für ein unvergessliches Nachterlebnis!

Italiano : Summer Dj’ Party

Ogni sabato sera, il Théâtre de la Mer si trasforma in una vera e propria discoteca per un’esperienza notturna indimenticabile!



Lasciatevi conquistare dalle luci scintillanti, dai suoni elettrizzanti e dall’atmosfera elettrizzante della serata. Con il DJ “GALINGAS” al timone, preparatevi a ballare tutta la notte sui ritmi più caldi.



Che siate frequentatori abituali di feste o semplicemente in cerca di una serata diversa, questa promette di essere un’esperienza memorabile. Immergetevi nel fumo, lasciatevi trasportare dalla musica e ballate al ritmo dei vostri desideri.



Radunate i vostri amici, indossate i vostri abiti più trendy e unitevi a noi per una serata di divertimento e ballo al Théâtre de la Mer. Non perdete l’occasione di vivere un’esperienza unica sotto le stelle della notte.



Summer DJ Party: la promessa di una serata vivace, ricca di ottima musica e di momenti indimenticabili!

Espanol : Summer Dj’ Party

Todos los sábados por la noche, el Théâtre de la Mer se transforma en una auténtica discoteca para disfrutar de una noche inolvidable

