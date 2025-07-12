Summer DJ’ Party Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 12 juillet 2025 21:30

Var

Summer DJ’ Party Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : Samedi 2025-07-12 21:30:00

2025-07-12

Plongez dans l’ambiance enivrante d’une boîte de nuit à ciel ouvert au Théâtre de la Mer !

Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

English : Summer DJ’ Party

Immerse yourself in the intoxicating atmosphere of an open-air nightclub at the Théâtre de la Mer!



Tonight, the Théâtre de la Mer is transformed into a unique experience. Light, sound, smoke… everything comes together for a sensational evening, orchestrated by the talented DJ ‘ULIEN!



Under the twinkling stars, let yourself be swept away by the bewitching rhythms and irresistible beats of JULIEN. Whether you’re a regular on the dancefloor or just looking for a night to remember, this promises to be a lively and electric evening.



With a supercharged atmosphere and surprises at every turn, this open-air nightclub is the event not to be missed this summer!

German : Summer DJ’ Party

Tauchen Sie im Théâtre de la Mer in die berauschende Atmosphäre eines Nachtclubs unter freiem Himmel ein!

Italiano : Summer DJ’ Party

Immergetevi nell’atmosfera inebriante di un nightclub all’aperto al Théâtre de la Mer!



Questa sera il Théâtre de la Mer si trasforma in un’esperienza unica. Luci, suoni, fumo… tutto si unisce per una serata sensazionale, orchestrata dal talentuoso DJ “JULIEN”!



Sotto le stelle scintillanti, lasciatevi trascinare dai ritmi ammalianti e dalle irresistibili pulsazioni dj JULIEN. Che siate abituali frequentatori della pista da ballo o semplicemente in cerca di una serata da ricordare, questa promette di essere una serata vivace ed elettrica.



Con un’atmosfera elettrizzante e sorprese ad ogni angolo, questa discoteca all’aperto è l’evento da non perdere quest’estate!

Espanol : Summer DJ’ Party

Sumérjase en la embriagadora atmósfera de un club nocturno al aire libre en el Théâtre de la Mer

