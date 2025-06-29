Sun Trophy tournoi de polo au Haras de Gassin Polo Club Haras de Gassin Gassin 29 juin 2025 19:00
Var
Sun Trophy tournoi de polo au Haras de Gassin Polo Club Haras de Gassin 1999, route du Bourrian Gassin Var
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-06-29 19:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-29
Le Sun Trophy regroupe huit équipes avec le handicap 6 à 10 goals.
Les rencontres se déroulent du 19 au 29 juin avec la finale ce jour-là.
.
Polo Club Haras de Gassin 1999, route du Bourrian
Gassin 83580 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 22 12 contact@polo-st-tropez.com
English :
The Sun Trophy brings together eight teams with handicaps ranging from 6 to 10 goals.
Matches take place from June 19 to 29, with the final held on the last day.
German :
Das Sun Trophy-Turnier vereint acht Teams mit einem Handicap von 6 bis 10 Goals.
Die Spiele finden vom 19. bis 29. Juni statt, das Finale am letzten Tag.
Italiano :
Il Sun Trophy riunisce otto squadre con un handicap da 6 a 10 goal.
Le partite si svolgono dal 19 al 29 giugno, con la finale l’ultimo giorno.
Espanol :
El Sun Trophy reúne a ocho equipos con un hándicap de 6 a 10 goles.
Los partidos se disputan del 19 al 29 de junio, con la final ese mismo día.
L’événement Sun Trophy tournoi de polo au Haras de Gassin Gassin a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par Office de tourisme de Gassin