Sun Trophy tournoi de polo au Haras de Gassin Polo Club Haras de Gassin Gassin 29 juin 2025 19:00

Var

Sun Trophy tournoi de polo au Haras de Gassin Polo Club Haras de Gassin 1999, route du Bourrian Gassin Var

Début : Dimanche 2025-06-29 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 21:00:00

2025-06-29

Le Sun Trophy regroupe huit équipes avec le handicap 6 à 10 goals.

Les rencontres se déroulent du 19 au 29 juin avec la finale ce jour-là.

.

Polo Club Haras de Gassin 1999, route du Bourrian

Gassin 83580 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 22 12 contact@polo-st-tropez.com

English :

The Sun Trophy brings together eight teams with handicaps ranging from 6 to 10 goals.

Matches take place from June 19 to 29, with the final held on the last day.

German :

Das Sun Trophy-Turnier vereint acht Teams mit einem Handicap von 6 bis 10 Goals.

Die Spiele finden vom 19. bis 29. Juni statt, das Finale am letzten Tag.

Italiano :

Il Sun Trophy riunisce otto squadre con un handicap da 6 a 10 goal.

Le partite si svolgono dal 19 al 29 giugno, con la finale l’ultimo giorno.

Espanol :

El Sun Trophy reúne a ocho equipos con un hándicap de 6 a 10 goles.

Los partidos se disputan del 19 al 29 de junio, con la final ese mismo día.

