SUNSET PIC AU CHÂTEAU BOISSET – Valflaunès 19 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

SUNSET PIC AU CHÂTEAU BOISSET Boisset Valflaunès Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-19

fin : 2025-06-19

Date(s) :

2025-06-19

2025-07-24

Montez à bord de notre tracteur ! Il vous conduira dans un endroit magique et secret du domaine, d’où vous pourrez embrasser d’un seul regard le pic Saint-Loup et l’Hortus.

En arrivant, un buffet salé de produits du terroir vous attendra pour la dégustation privée en pleine nature, sous les rayons déclinants du soleil couchant.

Ce qui est inclus :

Promenade en tracteur avec vue

Dégustation privée en plein air avec le vigneron

Buffet avec des produits du terroir. .

Boisset

Valflaunès 34270 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Climb aboard our tractor! It’ll take you to a magical, secret spot on the estate, where you can take in the view of Pic Saint-Loup and the Hortus.

On arrival, a savory buffet of local produce awaits you for a private tasting in the heart of nature, under the fading rays of the setting sun.

German :

Steigen Sie an Bord unseres Traktors! Er wird Sie zu einem magischen und geheimen Ort auf dem Landgut bringen, von wo aus Sie mit einem Blick den Pic Saint-Loup und den Hortus überblicken können.

Bei Ihrer Ankunft erwartet Sie ein salziges Buffet mit Produkten aus der Region für die private Verkostung inmitten der Natur unter den schwindenden Strahlen der untergehenden Sonne.

Italiano :

Salite a bordo del nostro trattore! Vi porterà in un luogo magico e segreto della tenuta, dove potrete vedere il Pic Saint-Loup e l’Hortus in un solo sguardo.

All’arrivo, un gustoso buffet di prodotti locali vi attende per una degustazione privata nel cuore della natura, sotto i raggi del tramonto.

Espanol :

Suba a bordo de nuestro tractor Te llevará a un lugar mágico y secreto de la finca, donde podrás contemplar el Pic Saint-Loup y el Hortus de un solo vistazo.

A su llegada, le espera un sabroso bufé de productos locales para una degustación privada en plena naturaleza, bajo los rayos del sol poniente.

