Super défis sportifs avec Ace Paintball Dreux mercredi 22 avril 2026.

Bois de la Ronde Dreux Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2026-04-22 15:00:00
2026-04-22

Viens t’amuser et tester ton adresse ! Il est l’heure pour toi de t’essayer au mini-golf, à l’archery game et au discgolf. Les défis t’attendent, et si c’était toi le meilleur ?
Intervenant ACE Paintball Salvador Wilson
Tarif 5€/pers. (gratuit de 12 ans)
RDV à 14h45 à ACE Paintball, Bois de la Ronde, 28100 Dreux

ANIMATION FAMILLE Un goûter local est proposé à l’issue de l’animation 5  .

Bois de la Ronde Dreux 28100 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 46 01 73  contact-ot@dreux-agglomeration.fr

Come and have fun and test your skills! It’s time to try your hand at mini-golf, archery game and discgolf. Challenges await you, and what if you were the best?

