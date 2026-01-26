Super défis sportifs avec Ace Paintball Dreux

Super défis sportifs avec Ace Paintball

Bois de la Ronde Dreux Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-22 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-22

Date(s) :

2026-04-22

Viens t’amuser et tester ton adresse ! Il est l’heure pour toi de t’essayer au mini-golf, à l’archery game et au discgolf. Les défis t’attendent, et si c’était toi le meilleur ?

Intervenant ACE Paintball Salvador Wilson

Tarif 5€/pers. (gratuit de 12 ans)

RDV à 14h45 à ACE Paintball, Bois de la Ronde, 28100 Dreux

ANIMATION FAMILLE Un goûter local est proposé à l’issue de l’animation 5 .

Bois de la Ronde Dreux 28100 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 46 01 73 contact-ot@dreux-agglomeration.fr

English :

Come and have fun and test your skills! It’s time to try your hand at mini-golf, archery game and discgolf. Challenges await you, and what if you were the best?

