Super loto Espace Coatigrac’h Châteaulin

Super loto
Espace Coatigrac’h 121 Rocade de Quimill Châteaulin Finistère
Début : 2026-01-31 17:00:00
fin : 2026-01-31
2026-01-31
L’APEL de l’école Saint-Joseph La Plaine organise un super loto animé par Nicolas.
Réservation Informations 06 78 81 45 56 (appel ou sms)
Ouverture des portes 17h Début du loto 20h .
29150 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 78 81 45 56
